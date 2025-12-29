Left Menu

Political Pulse: National Highlights and Legal Hearings

Political events around the nation include notable hearings in the Supreme Court, such as the CBI's appeal in the controversial Unnao rape case. Various regional conferences and government activities highlight the political landscape, remaining focal points in states like UP, Rajasthan, Punjab, and West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:36 IST
The Supreme Court is set to hear significant cases, including the CBI's appeal regarding the suspension of the life sentence of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. A vacation bench led by the Chief Justice of India will be at the helm.

Across different parts of India, ministerial conferences and regional political activities are stirring, from Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra's press address on pollution to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's engagements in Gorakhpur. Cold conditions persist, except for a surge in religious tourists.

Key political figures are actively engaging: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President attending regional events, and Amit Shah visiting Assam with various inaugurations. The political atmosphere remains dynamic with local and national developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

