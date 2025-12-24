Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition for Selective Outrage in Bangladesh Incident

In a fiery address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lambasted opposition parties in the State Assembly on Wednesday, accusing them of 'selective outrage' in cases involving Hindu minorities abroad. He criticized them for remaining silent on atrocities against Hindus, particularly referring to a recent youth killing in Bangladesh.

Adityanath accused the Opposition of engaging in appeasement politics, claiming they neglect issues concerning Hindus while shedding tears for international matters like the Gaza Strip. He insisted that a condemnation resolution be passed, urging the Leader of the Opposition to stand against violence in Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, the recent killing of Dipu Chandra Das has sparked protests, raising concerns over minority safety. The Bangladesh Interim Government extended condolences and support, with Education Adviser C R Abrar visiting the victim's family. Meanwhile, India's relations with Bangladesh remain strained, as officials were summoned amid the tension over recent developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)