Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition for Selective Outrage in Bangladesh Incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Opposition for ignoring Hindu atrocities in Bangladesh, accusing them of selectivity and appeasement politics. He demanded a resolution in the State Assembly condemning violence against Hindus. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Interim Government expressed support for the victim's family amid protests over the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:48 IST
Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition for Selective Outrage in Bangladesh Incident
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lambasted opposition parties in the State Assembly on Wednesday, accusing them of 'selective outrage' in cases involving Hindu minorities abroad. He criticized them for remaining silent on atrocities against Hindus, particularly referring to a recent youth killing in Bangladesh.

Adityanath accused the Opposition of engaging in appeasement politics, claiming they neglect issues concerning Hindus while shedding tears for international matters like the Gaza Strip. He insisted that a condemnation resolution be passed, urging the Leader of the Opposition to stand against violence in Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, the recent killing of Dipu Chandra Das has sparked protests, raising concerns over minority safety. The Bangladesh Interim Government extended condolences and support, with Education Adviser C R Abrar visiting the victim's family. Meanwhile, India's relations with Bangladesh remain strained, as officials were summoned amid the tension over recent developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025