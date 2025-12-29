Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare Over Office Space Dispute in Kerala

In Kerala, a heated dispute over office space between CPI (M) MLA V K Prasanth and BJP Councillor R Sreelekha has intensified with the Congress entering the fray, urging the MLA to shift to the government-provided MLA Hostel. Allegations and counter-allegations continue amid a politically charged environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Kerala, political tensions have escalated over a dispute between CPI (M) MLA V K Prasanth and newly elected BJP Councillor R Sreelekha regarding office space in Sasthamangalam. The Congress party has joined the fray, urging Prasanth to relocate to the government-provided MLA Hostel.

The Congress's suggestion was articulated by former MLA K S Sabarinathan, who highlighted the availability of well-equipped office rooms in the MLA Hostel, questioning Prasanth's need to continue using rented space in a Corporation-owned building. He emphasized that many MLAs already utilize such facilities within their constituencies.

The disagreement began when Sreelekha asked Prasanth to vacate his office space, citing space constraints. As the issue gains political undertones, Prasanth termed the move as a tactic reminiscent of policies adopted by the BJP in north Indian states. Meanwhile, investigations into the rental agreement by city officials are underway.

