Congress's Bold Move: Alliances Reshape Mumbai Civic Poll Strategy

The Congress party's late decision to form alliances has taken the political scene by storm just before the nomination deadline for the Mumbai civic elections. Initially planning to contest solo across all 227 wards, Congress has now joined hands with the VBA, RSP, and RPI, which has left many party members puzzled.

This strategic shift under the leadership of Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal aims to break the longstanding alliance framework and rejuvenate the party's independent political identity. However, the seat-sharing arrangement, particularly the decision to allocate significant wards to the VBA, has been met with skepticism among the cadre, as some see this as a surrender to BJP strongholds.

Despite internal dissent and questions regarding candidate selection, Congress leaders assert that this move is essential for rebuilding the party's political strength. They aim to unite key voter groups, including Marathas, OBCs, Dalits, and Muslims, to restore Congress's progressive influence in Maharashtra, thus paving a potential new path for the state's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)