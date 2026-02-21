RSS: A Workshop for Unity and Development

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday highlighted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a 'workshop for personality development,' emphasizing its unparalleled approach to societal progress. Addressing a public dialogue in Braj province, he clarified common misconceptions equating the RSS with paramilitary organizations.

Bhagwat underscored the RSS's origins during foreign rule when social inequities were prevalent. Founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, who engaged with freedom fighters like Tilak and Subhas Chandra Bose, the RSS sought to address societal fragmentation and inequalities by fostering a harmonious community, Bhagwat noted.

The RSS chief stressed India's unique cultural unity amidst diversity, asserting that 'Hindu' signifies a life vision fostering collective welfare. Despite challenges, the RSS continues to thrive, advocating for accessible education and social inclusivity, while supporting adaptable national policies in education and health, he remarked.