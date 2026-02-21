Left Menu

RSS: A Workshop for Unity and Development

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, describes the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as a unique organisation focused on personality development. Emphasizing unity and societal progress, Bhagwat highlights the all-encompassing nature of the RSS, its foundation during foreign rule, and its commitment to 'Swa' (self), encouraging unity despite India's diversity.

Updated: 21-02-2026 23:25 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday highlighted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a 'workshop for personality development,' emphasizing its unparalleled approach to societal progress. Addressing a public dialogue in Braj province, he clarified common misconceptions equating the RSS with paramilitary organizations.

Bhagwat underscored the RSS's origins during foreign rule when social inequities were prevalent. Founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, who engaged with freedom fighters like Tilak and Subhas Chandra Bose, the RSS sought to address societal fragmentation and inequalities by fostering a harmonious community, Bhagwat noted.

The RSS chief stressed India's unique cultural unity amidst diversity, asserting that 'Hindu' signifies a life vision fostering collective welfare. Despite challenges, the RSS continues to thrive, advocating for accessible education and social inclusivity, while supporting adaptable national policies in education and health, he remarked.

