Delhi Congress Catalyzes 'Lok Sansad' to Combat Capital's Pollution Crisis

The Delhi Congress organized a 'Lok Sansad' to address the worsening air pollution crisis in Delhi. Party leaders and environmental experts discussed urgent measures needed, while criticizing government efforts. The initiative aims to compile expert suggestions into a document for government action and public awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Congress held a 'Lok Sansad' on Monday to discuss strategies to combat the escalating air pollution in the capital, urging both immediate and long-term interventions.

Devender Yadav, president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, criticized the ruling BJP's reluctance to engage in parliamentary debates over pollution, and highlighted the local government's failure to initiate an all-party meeting.

With contributions from various experts and citizens, the Congress plans to assemble these insights into a comprehensive policy proposal to submit to authorities and the public. The urgent need for affordable public transport and cohesive action was emphasized as part of the solution.

