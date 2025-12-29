Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Challenges Election Commission Over BLA Restrictions

The Trinamool Congress has challenged the Election Commission regarding the entry of political party booth-level agents (BLAs) into SIR hearing centres, claiming it as a democratic right. They demand clarity and transparency in voter enumeration and criticize the issuance of hearing notices based on flawed lists.

The Trinamool Congress asserted its stance on Monday by challenging the Election Commission's potential move to restrict political party booth-level agents (BLAs) from entering SIR hearing centres. The party argues that this restriction impedes their democratic rights.

A delegation from TMC, including prominent ministers like Partha Bhowmick and Sashi Panja, engaged in a crucial meeting with state Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal. They demanded the immediate release of 1.36 crore names of Bengal voters, flagged for logical discrepancies, and emphasized the need for transparent procedures.

Raising concerns about ongoing disruptions and procedural opacity at hearing sites, TMC insists on a published discrepancy list and seeks exemption provisions for elderly and disabled voters, promoting fair and inclusive electoral practices.

