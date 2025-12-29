Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Overhauls District Organisation in West Bengal Ahead of 2026 Elections

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has restructured its district organisation in West Bengal, appointing coordinators to enhance poll preparedness ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Key appointments include figures like Jagdish Basunia and Kunal Ghosh, covering various segments across the state. A core committee will remain active in Birbhum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 23:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced a major reorganisation of its district operations in West Bengal, aiming to fortify its position for the forthcoming 2026 Assembly elections. This reshuffle involves the appointment of district coordinators tasked with overseeing electoral strategies within their respective constituencies.

The revamp, guided by party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, has seen the appointment of coordinators across 34 segments in the state. Notable appointments include Jagdish Basunia, Rabindranath Ghosh, and Partha Pratim Roy in Coochbehar, alongside others such as Krishna Kalyani, Mausam Benazir Noor, and Jyotipriya Mallick in key areas across West Bengal.

While the restructuring affects various segments, the existing core committee will maintain its role in Birbhum, where no new district coordinator will assume charge. This strategic overhaul underscores TMC's commitment to strengthening its organisational framework as the elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

