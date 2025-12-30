Left Menu

Jazz Ensemble Exits Trump-Kennedy Center Over Name Change

The Cookers jazz ensemble has canceled their New Year's Eve performances at the renamed Trump-Kennedy Center, citing jazz's origins in freedom and expression. Their decision aligns with a trend of cancellations since the center adopted President Trump’s name, sparking political and artistic debate.

The Cookers, a seasoned jazz ensemble, announced on Monday their decision to cancel New Year's Eve performances at the recently renamed Trump-Kennedy Center. This move is part of a broader artistic outcry following the center's name change, designed to include President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the ensemble pointed to jazz's roots in struggle and freedom, insisting that their decision is shaped by decades of musical history. The Kennedy Center had billed the ensemble's performance as an 'all-star jazz septet that will ignite the Terrace Theater stage with fire and soul.'

While the center has not yet commented, Trump ally and center president Richard Grenell labeled such cancellations a 'political stunt.' The renaming has received backlash from various quarters, including Democrats and Kennedy family members, who argue the name change undermines JFK's legacy.

