Nepal's Young Voters Set to Shape Parliamentary Elections

The Election Commission of Nepal has announced that 64 political parties will participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections, with 165 members elected directly and 110 through a proportionate system. With over 9 lakh new voters, predominantly young, their influence is expected to be pivotal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:14 IST
The deadline for submitting candidates under Nepal's proportionate voting system concluded on Monday, with the Election Commission releasing details of political participation on Tuesday.

In the forthcoming March 5 elections, voters will choose 165 Parliament members through direct voting. An additional 110 members will be elected via the proportionate system.

According to the Election Commission, 64 parties have submitted 3,424 candidates for the proportionate seats, while 58 electoral symbols were allocated. A significant number of the 1.89 million eligible voters are new, young voters influenced by the Gen Z movement, potentially swaying the election outcome.

