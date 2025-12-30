Nepal's Young Voters Set to Shape Parliamentary Elections

The deadline for submitting candidates under Nepal's proportionate voting system concluded on Monday, with the Election Commission releasing details of political participation on Tuesday.

In the forthcoming March 5 elections, voters will choose 165 Parliament members through direct voting. An additional 110 members will be elected via the proportionate system.

According to the Election Commission, 64 parties have submitted 3,424 candidates for the proportionate seats, while 58 electoral symbols were allocated. A significant number of the 1.89 million eligible voters are new, young voters influenced by the Gen Z movement, potentially swaying the election outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)