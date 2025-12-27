Nepal's Leaders Unite to Ensure Success of March 5 General Election

On Saturday, Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki urged leaders from major political parties to commit to the success and participation in the forthcoming general election slated for March 5.

During a crucial meeting with Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, UML Chair KP Sharma Oli, and Nepali Communist Party's coordinator Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Karki emphasized the government's dedication to conducting the elections on schedule. She highlighted the significance of a stable democracy and assured that all necessary resources and security measures are in place to facilitate the election process.

This meeting at the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar marks the first for traditional political party leaders since Karki took office, following the resignation of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli amid Gen Z protests. Leaders expressed collective agreement on the importance of a successful election process for the future stability of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)