Zelenskiy's Call for Lasting U.S. Security Guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed a peace framework involving a 15-year U.S. security guarantee for Ukraine. In a conversation with reporters, he mentioned having requested a longer-term guarantee of up to 50 years from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:10 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday a draft framework for peace aimed at ending Russia's ongoing conflict includes a 15-year plan for U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine.

During a WhatsApp chat with reporters, Zelenskiy disclosed his efforts to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to extend these security guarantees up to 50 years.

This request is aimed at ensuring long-term stability and safety for Ukraine amid the ongoing challenges posed by the conflict with Russia.

