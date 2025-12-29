Zelenskiy's Call for Lasting U.S. Security Guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday a draft framework for peace aimed at ending Russia's ongoing conflict includes a 15-year plan for U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine.

During a WhatsApp chat with reporters, Zelenskiy disclosed his efforts to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to extend these security guarantees up to 50 years.

This request is aimed at ensuring long-term stability and safety for Ukraine amid the ongoing challenges posed by the conflict with Russia.

