Ukraine's Coalition of the Willing Gears Up for January Meetings

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed plans for Ukraine and its coalition partners, known as the 'Coalition of the Willing,' to hold pivotal meetings early in January. National security advisors from the participating nations will first assemble in Ukraine on January 3.

The coalition, spearheaded by Britain and France, boasts participation from over 30 countries. However, specific attendees for the upcoming meetings remain undisclosed as of now. These discussions signal a continued commitment to Ukraine's security and sovereignty.

Expressing gratitude towards the U.S. administration, Zelenskiy praised their readiness to contribute to effective discussions, emphasizing that not a single day is wasted in these efforts. The subsequent gathering of leaders is set in France for January 6.

