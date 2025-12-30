Left Menu

Ukraine's Coalition of the Willing Gears Up for January Meetings

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukraine and its 'Coalition of the Willing' allies plan to convene meetings in January. National security advisors will convene in Ukraine on January 3, followed by a leaders' summit in France on January 6. Over 30 nations are part of this coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:44 IST
Ukraine's Coalition of the Willing Gears Up for January Meetings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed plans for Ukraine and its coalition partners, known as the 'Coalition of the Willing,' to hold pivotal meetings early in January. National security advisors from the participating nations will first assemble in Ukraine on January 3.

The coalition, spearheaded by Britain and France, boasts participation from over 30 countries. However, specific attendees for the upcoming meetings remain undisclosed as of now. These discussions signal a continued commitment to Ukraine's security and sovereignty.

Expressing gratitude towards the U.S. administration, Zelenskiy praised their readiness to contribute to effective discussions, emphasizing that not a single day is wasted in these efforts. The subsequent gathering of leaders is set in France for January 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First Five Days

Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First...

 India
2
Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

 India
4
Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025