SA condemns Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, warns of regional instability

South Africa has expressed strong concern over the recent decision by the State of Israel to recognise Somaliland as an independent state, describing the move as a serious violation of the Federal Republic of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) warned that the unilateral recognition threatens peace and stability across the Horn of Africa, a region already marked by complex political and security dynamics.

Violation of Continental Principles

South Africa emphasised that the decision directly contradicts the African Union’s foundational principle of uti possidetis, which upholds the sanctity of inherited borders as a vital safeguard against conflict on the continent.

The Ministry noted that this principle has long been central to preventing border disputes in Africa and maintaining the integrity of post-independence nation-states.

DIRCO drew a clear distinction between decolonisation and secession, stating:

“The former restores sovereignty; the latter dismantles it.”

Concerns Over Fragmentation

The Ministry warned that Israel’s action risks validating fragmentation within recognised states and could set off a domino effect of instability, particularly in regions with existing political tensions or separatist movements.

By endorsing unilateral secession, South Africa said, Israel undermines established norms of international law and regional consensus.

Call for Global Support for Somalia

South Africa urged the international community to reject external interference and reaffirm support for a unified, stable Somalia.

It reiterated that all efforts should be directed toward strengthening Somalia’s state institutions, advancing political dialogue and contributing to long-term peace and development in the Horn of Africa.