Tribute to Khaleda Zia: A Legacy Remembered

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi to express condolences over the passing of Khaleda Zia, former Bangladesh PM. Zia, a pioneering figure in Bangladesh's politics and first female PM, passed away at 80 in Dhaka. Singh shared his sympathies via social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:43 IST
On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid a visit to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi to extend his condolences following the death of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

Singh took to social media to announce his visit, where he signed the Condolence Book, offering heartfelt sympathies to the family of Zia and the people of Bangladesh.

Zia, who passed away in Dhaka after battling a prolonged illness at the age of 80, was a trailblazing leader as the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and only the second woman in the Muslim world to hold such a position, following Benazir Bhutto of Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

