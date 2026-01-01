Tribute to Khaleda Zia: A Legacy Remembered

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid a visit to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi to extend his condolences following the death of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

Singh took to social media to announce his visit, where he signed the Condolence Book, offering heartfelt sympathies to the family of Zia and the people of Bangladesh.

Zia, who passed away in Dhaka after battling a prolonged illness at the age of 80, was a trailblazing leader as the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and only the second woman in the Muslim world to hold such a position, following Benazir Bhutto of Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)