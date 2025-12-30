Leaders Express Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Passing

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have extended their condolences following the death of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

The seasoned leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and a three-time prime minister, Zia passed away in Dhaka at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness.

Kharge, representing the Indian National Congress, remarked on her significant role in Bangladesh's political journey, a sentiment echoed by Gandhi in his message on social media platform X.

