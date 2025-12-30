Left Menu

Leaders Express Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Passing

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed their condolences on the death of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. Zia, who led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and served three terms as prime minister, passed away at 80 after a prolonged illness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:00 IST
Leaders Express Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Passing
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have extended their condolences following the death of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

The seasoned leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and a three-time prime minister, Zia passed away in Dhaka at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness.

Kharge, representing the Indian National Congress, remarked on her significant role in Bangladesh's political journey, a sentiment echoed by Gandhi in his message on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

 India
2
Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

 India
3
Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

 India
4
King Kazu: A Legendary Return to Japan's Top League

King Kazu: A Legendary Return to Japan's Top League

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025