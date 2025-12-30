Leaders Express Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Passing
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed their condolences on the death of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. Zia, who led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and served three terms as prime minister, passed away at 80 after a prolonged illness.
Updated: 30-12-2025 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have extended their condolences following the death of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.
The seasoned leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and a three-time prime minister, Zia passed away in Dhaka at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness.
Kharge, representing the Indian National Congress, remarked on her significant role in Bangladesh's political journey, a sentiment echoed by Gandhi in his message on social media platform X.
