Showdown in Assam: People's Revolt Against the 'Raja'

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi criticized the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, declaring the upcoming election as a contest between the people and the ruling 'raja'. He accused the BJP of stifling criticism and using divisive politics, urging citizens to unite against this authoritarian regime.

In a sharp critique, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi accused the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government of running an 'authoritarian regime', asserting that this upcoming election will highlight a battle between the state's citizens and the ruling 'raja'. He was speaking at a 'Gana Abhibarthan' organized by the Dibrugarh District Citizens' Forum.

Gogoi emphasized that democracy thrives on people's right to question governance, a right he claims is being eroded under the BJP-led coalition. He highlighted that the government's strategy involves welfare schemes used to project benevolence, but with conditions that stifle opposition and criticism.

He further accused the BJP of deploying divisive political tactics to fracture unity among the Assamese, dividing them through lines of religion, ethnicity, and region. He called for conscious citizenry to counter these tactics and mentioned that opposition alliances in Assam are underway to reclaim democratic foundations.

