Tragic Descent: BJP Couple Perish in Chamba Gorge Accident

A former BJP couple lost their lives and a folk singer was injured after their vehicle plunged into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. The accident occurred on the Chamba-Tissa Road. Police are investigating the incident, considering factors like darkness and terrain as potential causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:51 IST
Tragic Descent: BJP Couple Perish in Chamba Gorge Accident
A former BJP couple met a tragic end, and a local singer was injured when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police reported on Saturday.

The accident unfolded late Friday night on Chamba-Tissa Road as the trio traveled to Chamba from Churah. Locals discovered the wrecked vehicle Saturday morning and notified authorities.

Police identified the deceased as Hari Singh, the former vice-president of BJP SC Morcha in Chamba, and his wife Shiv Dei, both from Churah. The injured, Jagdish Soni, is also from Churah. Preliminary findings attribute the crash to darkness and a steep slope, though overspeeding hasn't been ruled out. Investigations continue.

