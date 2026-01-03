U.S. Overthrows Maduro: A New Dawn in Venezuela

In an unprecedented move since the 1989 Panama invasion, the United States has struck directly at the heart of Venezuela's governance, deposing its long-standing president, Nicolas Maduro. In an overnight military operation, U.S. special forces captured Maduro, who now faces potential criminal charges in the United States.

President Trump, sharing the news on Truth Social, stated that Maduro and his wife were detained and flown out of Venezuela. Prior to the intervention, allegations of Maduro running a narco-state and election misconduct catalyzed the U.S. action, exacerbated by previous sanctions and oil blockades against his regime.

With Venezuela's political landscape in flux, the absence of Maduro raises questions about who will assume control. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez's rumored presence in Russia has further muddied waters, leading to uncertainty and speculation about the country's governance and future stability.

