U.S. Overthrows Maduro: A New Dawn in Venezuela

The U.S. conducted a large-scale military intervention in Venezuela, removing President Nicolas Maduro from power. The intervention marked the most direct U.S. action in Latin America since the Panama invasion in 1989. Maduro was captured and taken to the U.S., facing potential trial. Venezuela's immediate political future remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:26 IST
U.S. Overthrows Maduro: A New Dawn in Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move since the 1989 Panama invasion, the United States has struck directly at the heart of Venezuela's governance, deposing its long-standing president, Nicolas Maduro. In an overnight military operation, U.S. special forces captured Maduro, who now faces potential criminal charges in the United States.

President Trump, sharing the news on Truth Social, stated that Maduro and his wife were detained and flown out of Venezuela. Prior to the intervention, allegations of Maduro running a narco-state and election misconduct catalyzed the U.S. action, exacerbated by previous sanctions and oil blockades against his regime.

With Venezuela's political landscape in flux, the absence of Maduro raises questions about who will assume control. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez's rumored presence in Russia has further muddied waters, leading to uncertainty and speculation about the country's governance and future stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

