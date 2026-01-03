Khamenei's Hard Stance Amid Protests: An Uphill Battle for Iran

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared that "rioters must be put in their place" amid a turbulent week of protests challenging the Islamic Republic. His comments likely greenlight a tougher crackdown by security forces aiming to suppress the unrest.

President Donald Trump's warning on Friday about U.S. intervention should Iran "violently kill peaceful protesters" has provoked a strong reaction within Tehran's theocratic regime. Officials threaten repercussions for American troops stationed in the region.

As protests span over 100 locations in 22 provinces, they showcase public discontent rooted in economic hardships and disillusionment with Iran's leadership. Despite the potential for escalating unrest, Iran's substantial security apparatus continues to maintain order.