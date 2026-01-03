BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, officials have allotted symbols to 1,700 candidates vying for seats. Independent candidates were issued various symbols such as hand carts, auto-rickshaws, coconuts, and whistles.

In contrast, party-affiliated candidates received the symbols of their respective parties. This symbol allocation is crucial as it helps voters identify their preferred candidates during the election.

The comprehensive list of contesting candidates, along with their symbols, has been released to the public. The election is set to take place on January 15, drawing significant attention from voters and political analysts alike.