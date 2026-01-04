Venezuelan Leadership Stands Firm Amidst Political Turmoil

In a bold address on state television, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez reiterated the legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro's presidency, countering claims about his capture during a U.S. military action.

Flanked by political heavyweights including her brother, national assembly head Jorge Rodriguez, Rodriguez projected a message of resilience from Caracas.

Calling for national calm and unity, she denounced any foreign attempts to undermine Venezuela's sovereignty and vowed that the country would not be reduced to a colonial pawn.