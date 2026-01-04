Venezuelan Leadership Stands Firm Amidst Political Turmoil
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez reaffirmed Nicolas Maduro as the sole president of Venezuela after rumors spread about his capture by a U.S.-led military operation. She urged national unity and resistance against foreign interference, condemning any attempts to turn Venezuela into a colony.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 00:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 00:58 IST
In a bold address on state television, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez reiterated the legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro's presidency, countering claims about his capture during a U.S. military action.
Flanked by political heavyweights including her brother, national assembly head Jorge Rodriguez, Rodriguez projected a message of resilience from Caracas.
Calling for national calm and unity, she denounced any foreign attempts to undermine Venezuela's sovereignty and vowed that the country would not be reduced to a colonial pawn.
