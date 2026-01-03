Tensions Escalate in Caracas Amidst Power Outages and U.S. Pressure
In Caracas, Venezuela's capital, witnesses reported loud noises and smoke, coinciding with a power outage near a military base. This occurred as the U.S., under President Trump, continues its efforts to pressure President Maduro, including increased military presence and sanctions.
In the early hours of Saturday, loud noises and smoke were reported in Caracas, Venezuela's capital, as a power outage affected an area near a major military base, according to Reuters witnesses.
Reports coincided with President Trump's ongoing efforts to exert pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, aiming to force his resignation. The U.S. has increased sanctions, augmented its military presence in the region, and executed over two dozen maritime strikes against suspected drug trafficking in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.
As these tensions escalate, the Pentagon has yet to comment on the widening military operations or the recent occurrences in Caracas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Soar as Explosions Rock Caracas Amid U.S. Involvement
U.S. Stock Market Poised for New Year Shake-Up Amid Economic Uncertainty
Myanmar's Contentious Election: Military-Backed Party Takes Lead Amidst Controversy
Karnataka Cabinet Condemns VB-G RAM G Act as a Federal Betrayal; Sanctions Major Projects
U.S. Stocks' Volatile Start to 2026 Amid Market Dynamics