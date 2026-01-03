Tensions Escalate in Caracas Amidst Power Outages and U.S. Pressure

In the early hours of Saturday, loud noises and smoke were reported in Caracas, Venezuela's capital, as a power outage affected an area near a major military base, according to Reuters witnesses.

Reports coincided with President Trump's ongoing efforts to exert pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, aiming to force his resignation. The U.S. has increased sanctions, augmented its military presence in the region, and executed over two dozen maritime strikes against suspected drug trafficking in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

As these tensions escalate, the Pentagon has yet to comment on the widening military operations or the recent occurrences in Caracas.

(With inputs from agencies.)