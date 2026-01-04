Left Menu

Trump's Audacious Power Play: U.S. Seizes Maduro in Bold Venezuela Operation

The United States executed a bold military operation to depose Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, capturing him to face U.S. prosecution. President Trump announced plans to temporarily run Venezuela and capitalize on its oil resources. The legality of the intervention is under scrutiny amid international and domestic criticism.

Trump's Audacious Power Play: U.S. Seizes Maduro in Bold Venezuela Operation
  • Venezuela

In a dramatic turn of events, the United States mounted a decisive military operation Saturday, capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and displacing him from power. President Donald Trump declared that the U.S. would temporarily manage Venezuela's governance and exploit its significant oil reserves.

This direct intervention in Venezuela is the most assertive American action since the 2003 Iraq invasion, following a prolonged campaign against Maduro's regime. Legal experts have quickly raised concerns about the operation's legality, as it proceeded without congressional approval.

Following the capture, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez of Venezuela labeled it as an "imperialist attack," demanding Maduro's release. Intended to stem drug trafficking and increase U.S. influence, President Trump's strategy has drawn widespread international scrutiny and pressure on the U.S. government to justify its actions.

