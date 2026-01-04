Left Menu

U.S. Intervention in Venezuela Sparks Global Controversy

Following the dramatic capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. Special Forces, President Trump declared temporary American control over Venezuela. The operation has faced international criticism, with concerns about oil interests and the legality of seizing a foreign leader, stirring memories of past U.S. interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 07:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 07:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the temporary takeover of Venezuela after capturing its leader, Nicolas Maduro, during an audacious raid. The announcement, highlighting plans for a safe political transition and a U.S. oil company intervention, has drawn global scrutiny and criticism.

President Trump, accompanied by key officials, assured that the operation, described as a law enforcement effort, was aimed at securing Venezuelan interests. The unexpected action led to international backlash, recalling past American interventions in Latin America that remain contentious.

Political risks loom for Trump, as his focus on foreign affairs ahead of upcoming elections contrasts voter concerns about domestic issues. The move ignites debate about U.S. foreign policy directions, with critics questioning the implications of the military presence and oil exploitation in Venezuela.

