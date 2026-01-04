U.S. Intervention in Venezuela Sparks Global Controversy

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the temporary takeover of Venezuela after capturing its leader, Nicolas Maduro, during an audacious raid. The announcement, highlighting plans for a safe political transition and a U.S. oil company intervention, has drawn global scrutiny and criticism.

President Trump, accompanied by key officials, assured that the operation, described as a law enforcement effort, was aimed at securing Venezuelan interests. The unexpected action led to international backlash, recalling past American interventions in Latin America that remain contentious.

Political risks loom for Trump, as his focus on foreign affairs ahead of upcoming elections contrasts voter concerns about domestic issues. The move ignites debate about U.S. foreign policy directions, with critics questioning the implications of the military presence and oil exploitation in Venezuela.