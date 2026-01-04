Left Menu

CPI's Amarjeet Kaur Condemns Policies on MGNREGA and Minority Violence

CPI National Secretary Amarjeet Kaur criticized the central government for dismantling MGNREGA and urged cooperation with Bangladesh to control minority violence. She supported Rahul Gandhi's MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan and condemned US President Trump's actions against Venezuela's Maduro, warning against the provocative unrest this might incite.

CPI National Secretary Amarjeet Kaur voiced sharp criticism towards the central government for its handling of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) on Sunday. She expressed concern over efforts to dismantle the scheme, urging cooperative measures with Bangladesh to address violence against minorities.

While in Patna, she announced plans for a nationwide CPI protest against government policies scheduled for February 12. Kaur praised Rahul Gandhi for initiating the MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan on January 8, directly opposing the recently enacted G-RAM-G Act. She labeled it a silent threat to MGNREGA and people's right to work.

Kaur condemned US President Donald Trump's behavior in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, denouncing such acts as potentially harmful escalating tactics. She warned of the dangers of praising these methods, indicating the potential for inciting unnecessary conflicts. Kaur also noted the deteriorating relations between India and Bangladesh, exacerbated by provocative rhetoric.

