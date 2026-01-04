CPI's Amarjeet Kaur Condemns Policies on MGNREGA and Minority Violence
CPI National Secretary Amarjeet Kaur criticized the central government for dismantling MGNREGA and urged cooperation with Bangladesh to control minority violence. She supported Rahul Gandhi's MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan and condemned US President Trump's actions against Venezuela's Maduro, warning against the provocative unrest this might incite.
- Country:
- India
CPI National Secretary Amarjeet Kaur voiced sharp criticism towards the central government for its handling of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) on Sunday. She expressed concern over efforts to dismantle the scheme, urging cooperative measures with Bangladesh to address violence against minorities.
While in Patna, she announced plans for a nationwide CPI protest against government policies scheduled for February 12. Kaur praised Rahul Gandhi for initiating the MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan on January 8, directly opposing the recently enacted G-RAM-G Act. She labeled it a silent threat to MGNREGA and people's right to work.
Kaur condemned US President Donald Trump's behavior in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, denouncing such acts as potentially harmful escalating tactics. She warned of the dangers of praising these methods, indicating the potential for inciting unnecessary conflicts. Kaur also noted the deteriorating relations between India and Bangladesh, exacerbated by provocative rhetoric.
ALSO READ
Trump's Bold Oil Move in Venezuela: A Game Changer or Pipe Dream?
Trump says Rubio has spoken to Venezuelan VP to make that country 'great again,' no word from Venezuelan government, reports AP.
U.S. Congress Accuses Trump Administration of Misleading on Venezuela Intervention
Trump's Bold Move: US Seizes Venezuelan Leader Amid Controversy
Controversial Capture: Trump's Venezuelan Intervention Divides Latin America