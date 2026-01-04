BJP Strategies Ahead of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Budget Session

Jammu, January 28 - Ahead of the significant Budget session scheduled for February 2, BJP legislators in Jammu and Kashmir engaged in a crucial meeting on Sunday to discuss strategic agendas. The meeting focused on political, organizational, and public issues pivotal for the region.

Chaired by Sat Sharma, the BJP's Jammu Kashmir unit chief, the gathering aimed at preparing party members to assertively address the assembly. The emphasis was placed on bringing forth and scrutinizing issues of common citizens during the session, ensuring effective representation by the MLAs.

Highlighting the Centre's Rs 1430 crore relief package post-last year's devastating floods, Sharma showcased it as the Modi government's steadfast commitment to supporting affected areas. BJP leaders including MLA Surjit Singh Salathia expressed readiness to tackle both specific constituency concerns and broader territorial issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)