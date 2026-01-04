BJP Strategies Ahead of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Budget Session
BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir held a pivotal meeting to strategize ahead of the upcoming Assembly Budget session. Discussions covered political and public concerns, with an emphasis on questioning government actions. The Centre’s relief package for flood recovery was highlighted as a testament to the government’s commitment to the Union Territory.
- Country:
- India
Jammu, January 28 - Ahead of the significant Budget session scheduled for February 2, BJP legislators in Jammu and Kashmir engaged in a crucial meeting on Sunday to discuss strategic agendas. The meeting focused on political, organizational, and public issues pivotal for the region.
Chaired by Sat Sharma, the BJP's Jammu Kashmir unit chief, the gathering aimed at preparing party members to assertively address the assembly. The emphasis was placed on bringing forth and scrutinizing issues of common citizens during the session, ensuring effective representation by the MLAs.
Highlighting the Centre's Rs 1430 crore relief package post-last year's devastating floods, Sharma showcased it as the Modi government's steadfast commitment to supporting affected areas. BJP leaders including MLA Surjit Singh Salathia expressed readiness to tackle both specific constituency concerns and broader territorial issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Assembly
- Budget
- Session
- Sat Sharma
- Relief Package
- Government
- Modi
ALSO READ
Jammu & Kashmir Budget Session Kicks Off With Imminent Changes
England Dominates Day 1's Second Session at Ashes Finale
Chouhan Urges Strategic Budget Use to Boost Agriculture
Adityanath Pushes for Swift Budget Utilization in Uttar Pradesh
Goa Sets Implementation Benchmark with 99% Budget Assurance Action