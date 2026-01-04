Left Menu

BJP Strategies Ahead of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Budget Session

BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir held a pivotal meeting to strategize ahead of the upcoming Assembly Budget session. Discussions covered political and public concerns, with an emphasis on questioning government actions. The Centre’s relief package for flood recovery was highlighted as a testament to the government’s commitment to the Union Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:26 IST
BJP Strategies Ahead of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Budget Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu, January 28 - Ahead of the significant Budget session scheduled for February 2, BJP legislators in Jammu and Kashmir engaged in a crucial meeting on Sunday to discuss strategic agendas. The meeting focused on political, organizational, and public issues pivotal for the region.

Chaired by Sat Sharma, the BJP's Jammu Kashmir unit chief, the gathering aimed at preparing party members to assertively address the assembly. The emphasis was placed on bringing forth and scrutinizing issues of common citizens during the session, ensuring effective representation by the MLAs.

Highlighting the Centre's Rs 1430 crore relief package post-last year's devastating floods, Sharma showcased it as the Modi government's steadfast commitment to supporting affected areas. BJP leaders including MLA Surjit Singh Salathia expressed readiness to tackle both specific constituency concerns and broader territorial issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bureaucratic Bribery Breakdown: The Rajendrakumar Patel Scandal

Bureaucratic Bribery Breakdown: The Rajendrakumar Patel Scandal

 India
2
Three Arrested in Assam for Fraudulent Loan Scheme

Three Arrested in Assam for Fraudulent Loan Scheme

 India
3
Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal

Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal

 Nepal
4
U.S. Takes Bold Action with Maduro Capture: Implications for Venezuela and Beyond

U.S. Takes Bold Action with Maduro Capture: Implications for Venezuela and B...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026