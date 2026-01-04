Mahayuti Leaders Criticize Shiv Sena and MNS Manifesto as 'Indigestion Note'

In a sharp criticism, leaders from the BJP-led Mahayuti have slammed the election manifesto unveiled by Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming BMC elections, derogatorily labeling it as 'apachan nama' or 'indigestion note'.

The manifesto, which promised financial aid for house helps and women from the Koli community, 100 units of free electricity, and enhancement of public infrastructure, was unveiled by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. However, BJP leaders argue it contains hollow promises reminiscent of Bombay Scottish, referencing the elite school attended by members of the Thackeray family.

Amidst these criticisms, BJP leaders have called on voters to remain skeptical of the manifesto, promising to reveal alleged past corruptions when the Shiv Sena controlled BMC, and emphasizing the document's failure to genuinely represent Marathi interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)