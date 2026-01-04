Uddhav Thackeray Calls for Re-Elections in Unopposed Civic Wards
Uddhav Thackeray, alongside Raj Thackeray, urged the cancellation of Maharashtra civic elections where candidates won unopposed, criticizing the ruling party's practices. He called for new elections and an end to perceived mobocracy. The Thackeray cousins also presented their alliance manifesto for upcoming municipal polls.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), demanded the annulment of the January 15 Maharashtra civic elections in wards where candidates, mainly from ruling parties, secured victories without opposition.
At a joint event with Raj Thackeray, president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Uddhav criticized the current state of democracy, equating it to mobocracy under the BJP-led Mahayuti. He accused the government of not only stealing votes but also stealing candidates.
Uddhav urged the State Election Commission to hold new polls in wards with unopposed winners, emphasizing the need for electoral integrity. The Thackeray cousins also launched their alliance manifesto for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, outlining their vision for the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uproar Over Unopposed Wins: Democracy at Risk in Maharashtra Civic Polls
Global Dialogue: AI and Democracy in the Commonwealth
Atmosphere in the country is like democracy has been taken over by mobocracy, claims Uddhav Thackeray.
Cancel elections where candidates chosen unopposed, initiate poll process again in those wards: Uddhav to State Election Commission.
Assam's Battle for Democracy: People vs. 'Raja' Rule