Uddhav Thackeray Calls for Re-Elections in Unopposed Civic Wards

In a significant political move, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), demanded the annulment of the January 15 Maharashtra civic elections in wards where candidates, mainly from ruling parties, secured victories without opposition.

At a joint event with Raj Thackeray, president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Uddhav criticized the current state of democracy, equating it to mobocracy under the BJP-led Mahayuti. He accused the government of not only stealing votes but also stealing candidates.

Uddhav urged the State Election Commission to hold new polls in wards with unopposed winners, emphasizing the need for electoral integrity. The Thackeray cousins also launched their alliance manifesto for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, outlining their vision for the future.

