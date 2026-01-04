Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Calls for Re-Elections in Unopposed Civic Wards

Uddhav Thackeray, alongside Raj Thackeray, urged the cancellation of Maharashtra civic elections where candidates won unopposed, criticizing the ruling party's practices. He called for new elections and an end to perceived mobocracy. The Thackeray cousins also presented their alliance manifesto for upcoming municipal polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 14:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), demanded the annulment of the January 15 Maharashtra civic elections in wards where candidates, mainly from ruling parties, secured victories without opposition.

At a joint event with Raj Thackeray, president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Uddhav criticized the current state of democracy, equating it to mobocracy under the BJP-led Mahayuti. He accused the government of not only stealing votes but also stealing candidates.

Uddhav urged the State Election Commission to hold new polls in wards with unopposed winners, emphasizing the need for electoral integrity. The Thackeray cousins also launched their alliance manifesto for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, outlining their vision for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

