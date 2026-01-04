Left Menu

India Expresses Deep Concern Over U.S. Capture of Venezuela's Maduro

India voiced deep concern over the U.S. operation capturing Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, emphasizing a peaceful dialogue for regional stability. The operation led to charges of drug trafficking against Maduro, drawing international criticism. New Delhi urged Indians to avoid travel to Venezuela amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has expressed significant concern following the U.S. military operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. In a statement released on Sunday, New Delhi emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to ensure stability in the region.

The U.S. brought Maduro to New York to face drug trafficking-related charges, a move that has sparked widespread criticism from Latin American countries and global powers such as Russia and China. The Ministry of External Affairs reaffirmed India's commitment to the well-being of the Venezuelan people and advised Indian nationals to exercise caution or avoid traveling to Venezuela.

Following the operation, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that his administration would oversee Venezuela's transition of power. Meanwhile, global leaders condemned the U.S.'s actions, urging a diplomatic resolution, while Venezuela's Supreme Court appointed Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez as interim president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

