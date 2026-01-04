Nepal's Turmoil: Oli Under Scrutiny for Gen Z Protest Crackdown

Former Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has sent a formal response to a commission investigating the alleged excessive use of force during the Gen Z protests, according to an official source.

The inquiry comes after the youth-led protests erupted against corruption, nepotism, and social media restrictions, culminating in violence and Oli's ouster.

The commission, composed of three members and led by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, was established by interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki's government to address alleged rights violations and forceful crackdowns that resulted in 77 fatalities.