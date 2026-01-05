Left Menu

Billiards Legend Manoj Kothari Passes Away at 67

Former world billiards champion Manoj Kothari, aged 67, passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. He had undergone a liver transplant 10 days prior. Kothari is survived by his family, including his son Sourav, also a billiards champion. His passing marks the end of a billiards legacy.

Updated: 05-01-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:13 IST
Manoj Kothari, a prominent figure in the world of billiards, passed away on Monday at 67 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. The news was confirmed by a family member to PTI.

Kothari, based in Kolkata, had successfully undergone a liver transplant at Kauvery Hospital in Tirunelveli, shortly before complications arose from a lung infection. Despite his initial recovery, he succumbed to the cardiac event early morning.

Renowned for winning the world billiards championship in 1990, Kothari leaves behind his wife and son, Sourav, who followed in his father's footsteps to win the title himself in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

