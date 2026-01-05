British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called upon the United States to justify its recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, underscoring the complex nature of the situation. Starmer maintained that a peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela remains paramount.

On Saturday, the U.S. executed a raid that resulted in Maduro's capture, subsequently transferring him to New York to face allegations of drug trafficking. According to a spokesperson for Starmer, the operation differed significantly from Russia's extensive invasion of Ukraine, which Britain has condemned as illegal.

The British government has consistently denounced Maduro's leadership in Venezuela as fraudulent, reinforcing the importance of international law as the benchmark for assessing state actions. Starmer's remarks emphasize that the diplomatic landscape concerning Venezuela and the U.S. remains intricate and evolving.