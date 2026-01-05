Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court has rejected bail pleas for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, citing their central role in the alleged conspiracy. BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra supported the decision, stating that the investigation will gain momentum with their continued incarceration.

In a high-profile case related to the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, underscoring their pivotal involvement in the alleged conspiracy. BJP MP and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra backed the decision, emphasizing the benefit to the ongoing investigation.

According to Mishra, the Supreme Court's decision, justified by prima facie evidence of conspiracy by Khalid and Imam, will aid the investigation. The BJP leader remarked on the court's reasoned order, which maintains that keeping them incarcerated is crucial for momentum in the case.

The court acknowledged the significantly different roles played by Khalid and Imam in the riots, in contrast to other defendants who were granted bail. Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria noted that despite prolonged detention, it aligns with legal mandates, ensuring that justice is appropriately served.

