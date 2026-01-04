Left Menu

Left Criticizes US Over Venezuelan Conflict

The US attack on Venezuela has been denounced by the Left parties as a violation of the UN Charter. They claim the US aims to seize Venezuela's oil and impose hegemony. The Left urges protests and calls on India to condemn the aggression and support Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:28 IST
Left Criticizes US Over Venezuelan Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The US's aggressive stance towards Venezuela has been condemned by Left parties, who label it a flagrant breach of the UN Charter. This reaction follows declarations from President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Protests erupted at Jantar Mantar voicing opposition to the US actions. The Left's statement, supported by CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, AIFB, and RSP, denounced the US for violating Venezuela's sovereignty. They highlighted Trump's intention to seize Venezuela's oil reserves, and had harsh words for Rubio's threats toward Cuba and Mexico.

According to the Left, these statements reveal a US agenda of global dominance, aligning with the recent US National Security Strategy 2025. They claim these actions bolster the Trump interpretation of the Monroe doctrine, aiming to treat America's hemisphere with an imperialist approach.

The Left emphasized the Venezuelan public's resistance against US aggression and voiced their support. They urge anti-imperialist people and the Government of India to participate in global protests and unite against US actions that threaten Venezuelan sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Outpouring of Grief

Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Ou...

 Global
2
Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS manifesto promises free power, Rs 1,500 allowance for women domestic helps

Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS manifesto promises free power, Rs 1,500 allowance for wo...

 India
3
Klaebo and Diggins Dominate Tour de Ski: A Prelude to Olympic Glory

Klaebo and Diggins Dominate Tour de Ski: A Prelude to Olympic Glory

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: North Korea's Bold Missile Launches Before Diplomacy Push

Tensions Rise: North Korea's Bold Missile Launches Before Diplomacy Push

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026