Left Criticizes US Over Venezuelan Conflict

The US's aggressive stance towards Venezuela has been condemned by Left parties, who label it a flagrant breach of the UN Charter. This reaction follows declarations from President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Protests erupted at Jantar Mantar voicing opposition to the US actions. The Left's statement, supported by CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, AIFB, and RSP, denounced the US for violating Venezuela's sovereignty. They highlighted Trump's intention to seize Venezuela's oil reserves, and had harsh words for Rubio's threats toward Cuba and Mexico.

According to the Left, these statements reveal a US agenda of global dominance, aligning with the recent US National Security Strategy 2025. They claim these actions bolster the Trump interpretation of the Monroe doctrine, aiming to treat America's hemisphere with an imperialist approach.

The Left emphasized the Venezuelan public's resistance against US aggression and voiced their support. They urge anti-imperialist people and the Government of India to participate in global protests and unite against US actions that threaten Venezuelan sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)