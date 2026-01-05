Fuel Prices Drop Sharply From 7 January, Easing Consumer Costs

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:11 IST
January’s reductions follow fuel price hikes in December 2025, giving households and businesses much-needed relief as the new year begins. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • South Africa

 

South Africans will see welcome relief at the pump this week as petrol, diesel and paraffin prices fall significantly from Wednesday, 7 January 2026, following declines in global crude oil prices and increased international supply.

Petrol Prices Down by 62–66 Cents

  • Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): –62c/litre

  • Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP): –66c/litre

This means the price of Petrol 95 in:

  • Gauteng: drops from R21.41 to R20.75 per litre

  • Coastal regions: drops to R19.92 per litre

Diesel and Paraffin See Even Larger Cuts

  • Diesel (0.05% sulphur): –R1.37/litre

  • Diesel (0.005% sulphur): –R1.50/litre

  • Illuminating paraffin (wholesale): –R1.10/litre

  • Illuminating paraffin (SMNRP): –R1.48/litre

LPGAS: A Slight Increase

  • LPGas maximum retail price:+21c/kg (general increase)• +23c/kg in the Western Cape

Why Prices Are Falling

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources attributes the price reductions to:

  • A drop in the average Brent Crude price from US$63.55 to US$61.47

  • Oversupply driven by higher OPEC+ and non-OPEC production

  • Increased winter inventories in the Northern Hemisphere, pushing down prices of:• Petrol• Diesel• Illuminating paraffin

These factors contributed to reductions in the Basic Fuel Price (BFP) of:

  • Petrol: –45.03c/litre

  • Diesel: –126.97c/litre

  • Illuminating paraffin: –87.96c/litre

Meanwhile, Propane and Butane prices rose due to tighter global supply, contributing to the LPGas increase.

Context: Relief After December Increases

January’s reductions follow fuel price hikes in December 2025, giving households and businesses much-needed relief as the new year begins.

 

