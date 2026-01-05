Fuel Prices Drop Sharply From 7 January, Easing Consumer Costs

South Africans will see welcome relief at the pump this week as petrol, diesel and paraffin prices fall significantly from Wednesday, 7 January 2026, following declines in global crude oil prices and increased international supply.

Petrol Prices Down by 62–66 Cents

Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): –62c/litre

Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP): –66c/litre

This means the price of Petrol 95 in:

Gauteng: drops from R21.41 to R20.75 per litre

Coastal regions: drops to R19.92 per litre

Diesel and Paraffin See Even Larger Cuts

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): –R1.37/litre

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): –R1.50/litre

Illuminating paraffin (wholesale): –R1.10/litre

Illuminating paraffin (SMNRP): –R1.48/litre

LPGAS: A Slight Increase

LPGas maximum retail price:• +21c/kg (general increase)• +23c/kg in the Western Cape

Why Prices Are Falling

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources attributes the price reductions to:

A drop in the average Brent Crude price from US$63.55 to US$61.47

Oversupply driven by higher OPEC+ and non-OPEC production

Increased winter inventories in the Northern Hemisphere, pushing down prices of:• Petrol• Diesel• Illuminating paraffin

These factors contributed to reductions in the Basic Fuel Price (BFP) of:

Petrol: –45.03c/litre

Diesel: –126.97c/litre

Illuminating paraffin: –87.96c/litre

Meanwhile, Propane and Butane prices rose due to tighter global supply, contributing to the LPGas increase.

Context: Relief After December Increases

January’s reductions follow fuel price hikes in December 2025, giving households and businesses much-needed relief as the new year begins.