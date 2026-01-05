Fuel Prices Drop Sharply From 7 January, Easing Consumer Costs
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africans will see welcome relief at the pump this week as petrol, diesel and paraffin prices fall significantly from Wednesday, 7 January 2026, following declines in global crude oil prices and increased international supply.
Petrol Prices Down by 62–66 Cents
-
Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): –62c/litre
-
Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP): –66c/litre
This means the price of Petrol 95 in:
-
Gauteng: drops from R21.41 to R20.75 per litre
-
Coastal regions: drops to R19.92 per litre
Diesel and Paraffin See Even Larger Cuts
-
Diesel (0.05% sulphur): –R1.37/litre
-
Diesel (0.005% sulphur): –R1.50/litre
-
Illuminating paraffin (wholesale): –R1.10/litre
-
Illuminating paraffin (SMNRP): –R1.48/litre
LPGAS: A Slight Increase
-
LPGas maximum retail price:• +21c/kg (general increase)• +23c/kg in the Western Cape
Why Prices Are Falling
The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources attributes the price reductions to:
-
A drop in the average Brent Crude price from US$63.55 to US$61.47
-
Oversupply driven by higher OPEC+ and non-OPEC production
-
Increased winter inventories in the Northern Hemisphere, pushing down prices of:• Petrol• Diesel• Illuminating paraffin
These factors contributed to reductions in the Basic Fuel Price (BFP) of:
-
Petrol: –45.03c/litre
-
Diesel: –126.97c/litre
-
Illuminating paraffin: –87.96c/litre
Meanwhile, Propane and Butane prices rose due to tighter global supply, contributing to the LPGas increase.
Context: Relief After December Increases
January’s reductions follow fuel price hikes in December 2025, giving households and businesses much-needed relief as the new year begins.