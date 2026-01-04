Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during strategic talks with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, strongly criticized the United States for detaining Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Wang emphasized China's stance against any nation acting as the 'world's policeman', amid recent U.S. military actions in Venezuela.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also demanded immediate release of Maduro, calling the detention a violation of international law. This condemnation by Wang occurred at the 7th round of the China-Pakistan strategic dialogue, underscoring China's disapproval of unilateral force and reaffirming its commitment to international sovereignty and peace.

The dialogue paved the way for enhanced China-Pakistan cooperation, with both nations agreeing to uphold the UN Charter, protect global south interests, and celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.