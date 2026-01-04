Left Menu

China Condemns US Actions in Venezuela Amid Strategic Talks with Pakistan

During a meeting with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemned the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, criticizing the U.S. as the 'world's policeman.' The dialogue, highlighting joint international stances, marks a reinforcement of China-Pakistan relations and underscores diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing/Islamabad | Updated: 04-01-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 22:18 IST
China Condemns US Actions in Venezuela Amid Strategic Talks with Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during strategic talks with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, strongly criticized the United States for detaining Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Wang emphasized China's stance against any nation acting as the 'world's policeman', amid recent U.S. military actions in Venezuela.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also demanded immediate release of Maduro, calling the detention a violation of international law. This condemnation by Wang occurred at the 7th round of the China-Pakistan strategic dialogue, underscoring China's disapproval of unilateral force and reaffirming its commitment to international sovereignty and peace.

The dialogue paved the way for enhanced China-Pakistan cooperation, with both nations agreeing to uphold the UN Charter, protect global south interests, and celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

TRENDING

1
Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Outpouring of Grief

Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Ou...

 Global
2
Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS manifesto promises free power, Rs 1,500 allowance for women domestic helps

Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS manifesto promises free power, Rs 1,500 allowance for wo...

 India
3
Klaebo and Diggins Dominate Tour de Ski: A Prelude to Olympic Glory

Klaebo and Diggins Dominate Tour de Ski: A Prelude to Olympic Glory

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: North Korea's Bold Missile Launches Before Diplomacy Push

Tensions Rise: North Korea's Bold Missile Launches Before Diplomacy Push

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026