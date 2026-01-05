Maduro's Dramatic Capture: Trump’s Bold Move and its Global Ripples

Nicolas Maduro, the deposed Venezuelan leader, appeared in a New York court on Monday to confront U.S. drug trafficking charges. This follows a daring operation by U.S. Special Forces who captured him in Caracas, an act that has sent geopolitical shockwaves reverberating around the world.

The operation was a significant intervention in Latin America, reminiscent of past U.S. military actions, and has triggered questions about its legality. U.S. prosecutors allege Maduro was at the helm of a cocaine-trafficking network collaborating with major drug cartels and violent groups.

President Donald Trump has openly stated intentions to capitalize on Venezuela's extensive oil reserves, a move that has both inflamed and intrigued international observers, as global leaders ponder the future direction of Venezuelan-U.S. relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)