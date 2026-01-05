Left Menu

Maduro's Dramatic Capture: Trump’s Bold Move and its Global Ripples

Former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro faces U.S. drug trafficking charges after being captured by U.S. Special Forces. This move, led by President Trump, has sparked international debate over legality and implications, particularly concerning Venezuela's oil resources. Trump's actions have generated both criticism and support globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:23 IST
Nicolas Maduro, the deposed Venezuelan leader, appeared in a New York court on Monday to confront U.S. drug trafficking charges. This follows a daring operation by U.S. Special Forces who captured him in Caracas, an act that has sent geopolitical shockwaves reverberating around the world.

The operation was a significant intervention in Latin America, reminiscent of past U.S. military actions, and has triggered questions about its legality. U.S. prosecutors allege Maduro was at the helm of a cocaine-trafficking network collaborating with major drug cartels and violent groups.

President Donald Trump has openly stated intentions to capitalize on Venezuela's extensive oil reserves, a move that has both inflamed and intrigued international observers, as global leaders ponder the future direction of Venezuelan-U.S. relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

