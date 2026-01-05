Venezuela's New Diplomatic Turn: A Path to Shared Development?

In a surprising diplomatic shift, Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, has proposed a cooperative agenda with the United States, focusing on 'shared development'. This marks a significant change in tone after U.S. forces captured Venezuela's president, Nicolas Maduro, citing him as an illegitimate dictator.

Rodriguez emphasized the need for peace and dialogue, contrasting sharply with the Trump administration's portrayal of Maduro's detainment as a response to criminal charges and Venezuela's oil nationalization. Despite Rodriguez's conciliatory remarks, she criticized the operation as an illegal resource grab.

The global political scene is tense, with concerns regarding international law violations and the implications of U.S. military actions in Venezuela. Meanwhile, global oil prices fluctuate amid speculation, and the U.N. Security Council plans to deliberate on these developments.