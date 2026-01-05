Left Menu

Venezuela's New Diplomatic Turn: A Path to Shared Development?

Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, signals a willingness to cooperate with the U.S. on shared development, following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces. While the U.S. frames this as a law-enforcement action against Maduro for narco-terrorism charges, many question its legality.

In a surprising diplomatic shift, Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, has proposed a cooperative agenda with the United States, focusing on 'shared development'. This marks a significant change in tone after U.S. forces captured Venezuela's president, Nicolas Maduro, citing him as an illegitimate dictator.

Rodriguez emphasized the need for peace and dialogue, contrasting sharply with the Trump administration's portrayal of Maduro's detainment as a response to criminal charges and Venezuela's oil nationalization. Despite Rodriguez's conciliatory remarks, she criticized the operation as an illegal resource grab.

The global political scene is tense, with concerns regarding international law violations and the implications of U.S. military actions in Venezuela. Meanwhile, global oil prices fluctuate amid speculation, and the U.N. Security Council plans to deliberate on these developments.

