Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Vows to Break Political Records Amidst Controversies

In a bold declaration, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed his determination to exceed the tenure record of former Chief Minister Devaraja Urs. Speaking to journalists in Mysuru, he emphasized that political records are transient and meant to be broken, citing the changing times and circumstances.

Siddaramaiah recalled the support he received during the 1983 Assembly elections, noting the contrasts with Devaraja Urs' era. He analogized political milestones to sporting records, where legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's records were eventually broken by Virat Kohli, hinting that future leaders might surpass his own achievements.

Amid discussions of a potential cabinet reshuffle, Siddaramaiah mentioned that he awaits a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He also addressed the Ballari issue, where the BJP demands a judicial probe, stating that ongoing police investigations should conclude before deciding on further action.

The Chief Minister responded to criticism of the VBG RAM G Guarantee and changes to the MNREGA, highlighting the financial burden on Karnataka's government. He voiced concerns about the growing human-wildlife conflict around Mysuru, as tiger sightings increase, and confirmed intensified efforts to manage the situation.

Following a fatal helium gas blast in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah announced compensation for the bereaved family. Criticizing the central government's dilution of the MGNREGA, he underscored the past importance of such legislation under the UPA government, lamenting its current erosion.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that NREGA supported millions across the nation, with significant participation of women and marginalized communities. He accused the central government of replacing beneficial laws with corporate-friendly policies, a move he argues undermines rural economies and employment rights.