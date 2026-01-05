Mamata Banerjee Challenges 'Inhumane' Voter Roll Revision in Court

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her intent to take legal action against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, labeling the process as inhumane.

Speaking in Sagar Island, she highlighted incidents of fear, harassment, and administrative overreach linked to the exercise, which she claims has resulted in several deaths and hospitalizations.

Banerjee accused authorities of arbitrarily removing legitimate voters from the rolls and criticized the distress experienced by elderly and terminally ill individuals required to prove their voter status.

(With inputs from agencies.)