Mamata Banerjee Challenges 'Inhumane' Voter Roll Revision in Court
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plans to legally challenge the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, criticizing it as inhumane. She claims the revision process has caused deaths and hospitalizations, alleging arbitrary voter roll deletions and harassment of vulnerable citizens, ahead of assembly elections.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her intent to take legal action against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, labeling the process as inhumane.
Speaking in Sagar Island, she highlighted incidents of fear, harassment, and administrative overreach linked to the exercise, which she claims has resulted in several deaths and hospitalizations.
Banerjee accused authorities of arbitrarily removing legitimate voters from the rolls and criticized the distress experienced by elderly and terminally ill individuals required to prove their voter status.
