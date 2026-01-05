Delhi Pollution Politics: Sirsa Slams AAP MLAs Over Mask Protest

Delhi Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, launched a scathing critique against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs as they staged a protest on Monday, targeting the rising air pollution levels in Delhi. Sirsa accused the leaders of hypocrisy, pointing out their use of industrial-grade masks costing lakhs of rupees.

The protest, led by Leader of the Opposition, Atishi, inside the Delhi Assembly premises, aimed to highlight the worsening air quality in the national capital and demand urgent policy measures. However, Sirsa argued that the demonstration was more about personal health than addressing Delhi's air pollution.

Sirsa further noted that during their 11-year tenure in power, the opposition failed to improve the city's air quality. He asserted that under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, the BJP-led government achieved significant progress, recording more 'Good Air Days' through a scientific approach to pollution control. An official discussion on pollution is set to occur during the Winter Session, according to Sirsa.

(With inputs from agencies.)