Battle for Bengal: TMC's Clash with BJP over Amartya Sen's SIR Notice

In a fiery speech at a public rally in Birbhum, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP-led central government of conspiring with the Election Commission to demean Bengal by allegedly serving a SIR notice to Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen.

Banerjee, addressing his party's supporters, called on them to 'un-map the BJP from Bengal', vowing electoral victory in 250 out of 294 assembly seats. He highlighted similar notices reportedly served to other notable individuals, asserting this was part of a larger agenda against the state.

The TMC leader also criticized the BJP's 'culture of intolerance', citing an assault on a hawker as an example, and urged eligible voters to ensure their names are accurately listed on the electoral rolls.

