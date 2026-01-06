Battle for Bengal: TMC's Clash with BJP over Amartya Sen's SIR Notice
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has accused the BJP of conspiring with the Election Commission to serve SIR notices to prominent figures including Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen. Banerjee urged his supporters to unseat the BJP in Bengal, rallying the TMC to win 250 seats in the upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery speech at a public rally in Birbhum, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP-led central government of conspiring with the Election Commission to demean Bengal by allegedly serving a SIR notice to Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen.
Banerjee, addressing his party's supporters, called on them to 'un-map the BJP from Bengal', vowing electoral victory in 250 out of 294 assembly seats. He highlighted similar notices reportedly served to other notable individuals, asserting this was part of a larger agenda against the state.
The TMC leader also criticized the BJP's 'culture of intolerance', citing an assault on a hawker as an example, and urged eligible voters to ensure their names are accurately listed on the electoral rolls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
