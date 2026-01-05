Diplomatic No-Show: Why Putin's Budapest Visit is Off the Table

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared that it is not currently an opportune time for Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Budapest, as no bilateral issues warrant discussion at present.

Orban's statement comes on the heels of an aborted plan proposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump in October to hold talks with Putin in Budapest, a meeting that ultimately never transpired.

The absence of pressing bilateral topics between Hungary and Russia further underscores the stagnation of this diplomatic encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)