Left Menu

Political Clash: Siddu Patil and Bhimrao Patil's Heated Exchange

A heated dispute erupted between BJP MLA Siddu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil during a meeting overseen by Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre. The argument escalated into a physical altercation over forest land encroachment, but was soon diffused by officials and Khandre's intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bidar | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:04 IST
Political Clash: Siddu Patil and Bhimrao Patil's Heated Exchange
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic altercation unfolded during a meeting in Karnataka when BJP MLA Siddu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil engaged in a physical clash.

The public confrontation, witnessed by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, quickly became a social media sensation, spotlighting the tensions over forest land encroachment.

Swift intervention by police and officials, alongside Minister Khandre's pacification efforts, averted a further escalation of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Fast Track to Semiconductor Dominance

India's Fast Track to Semiconductor Dominance

 India
2
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in CAA Protest Case

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in CAA ...

 India
3
Climbing the Everest of Funding: The Hindu Kush Himalaya's $12 Trillion Climate Challenge

Climbing the Everest of Funding: The Hindu Kush Himalaya's $12 Trillion Clim...

 Nepal
4
NCCCL Secures Major Contract with Lodha Developers for Alibaug Tower

NCCCL Secures Major Contract with Lodha Developers for Alibaug Tower

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026