Political Clash: Siddu Patil and Bhimrao Patil's Heated Exchange

A dramatic altercation unfolded during a meeting in Karnataka when BJP MLA Siddu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil engaged in a physical clash.

The public confrontation, witnessed by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, quickly became a social media sensation, spotlighting the tensions over forest land encroachment.

Swift intervention by police and officials, alongside Minister Khandre's pacification efforts, averted a further escalation of the conflict.

