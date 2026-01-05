Political Clash: Siddu Patil and Bhimrao Patil's Heated Exchange
A heated dispute erupted between BJP MLA Siddu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil during a meeting overseen by Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre. The argument escalated into a physical altercation over forest land encroachment, but was soon diffused by officials and Khandre's intervention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bidar | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A dramatic altercation unfolded during a meeting in Karnataka when BJP MLA Siddu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil engaged in a physical clash.
The public confrontation, witnessed by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, quickly became a social media sensation, spotlighting the tensions over forest land encroachment.
Swift intervention by police and officials, alongside Minister Khandre's pacification efforts, averted a further escalation of the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Nepal's Birgunj Amid Communal Clashes
Clash in Karnataka: Political Tensions Explode at District Meeting
Political Clash Erupts Over Omission of Names at Bridge Ceremony
Shubman Gill Returns Ahead of Goa Clash Post Food Poisoning Setback
Clash Over Electoral Roll Revisions: BJP's Adhikari vs TMC's Banerjee