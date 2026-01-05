Left Menu

Starmer Stands Firm: Greenland's Future Lies with Denmark

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer asserted that the future of Greenland should be decided solely by Greenland and Denmark, dismissing U.S. President Trump's suggestion of acquiring the territory. Starmer expressed support for Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's stance on the issue.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has firmly stated that only Greenland and Denmark have the right to decide the future of Greenland. This statement comes in response to comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump about potentially buying the vast Arctic region.

During an interview with Sky News, Starmer emphasized, "Let me be really clear about Greenland, the future for Greenland is for Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark." His comments underscore the UK's support for the sovereignty of Greenland.

When questioned about Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's call for Trump to halt his interest in Greenland, Starmer backed Frederiksen by saying, "I stand with her."

