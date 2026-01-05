Left Menu

China Criticizes U.S. Over Venezuela's Maduro Trial: Diplomatic Tensions Rise

China has criticized the U.S. for seizing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to stand trial in New York. China, adhering to a non-intervention policy, plans to confront the U.S. at the UN regarding the move's legality. The situation poses a challenge to China's global diplomatic stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's top diplomat accuses the U.S. of overstepping its bounds by capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, intending to try him in New York. With a focus on a non-intervention policy, Beijing plans to contest this action at the United Nations, citing international law concerns.

This unexpected U.S. military operation in Venezuela has put China's diplomatic principles to the test, as it strives to mediate in global conflicts without engaging in military interventions. The situation intensifies the already strained relations between the U.S. and China, who has been pivotal in advocating for Venezuela's sovereignty.

Despite limited support options, China's rhetorical stance remains strong, rallying opposition against U.S. actions. With a historical economic partnership with Venezuela, China's investment strategy might face challenges, impacting its influence and relationship with Latin America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

