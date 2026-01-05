Left Menu

Senator's Censure Sparks Controversy

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the demotion of retired naval officer and sitting Senator Mark Kelly for alleged misconduct after urging troops to defy illegal orders. Though unusual, the censure is less severe than recalling Kelly for prosecution, as previously threatened by the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:41 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has taken the unprecedented step of demoting retired naval officer and sitting Senator Mark Kelly over allegations of 'reckless misconduct,' following a call for troops to reject illegal directives. This decision follows Kelly's controversial appeal to military personnel.

Hegseth's move, while notable, does not go as far as the Trump administration's previous threat to recall Kelly, a decorated veteran and former astronaut, to active duty. The administration had considered prosecution for what it described as seditious conduct.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions between military conduct expectations and political influence, underscoring the delicate balance faced by military and political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

