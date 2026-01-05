Senator's Censure Sparks Controversy

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has taken the unprecedented step of demoting retired naval officer and sitting Senator Mark Kelly over allegations of 'reckless misconduct,' following a call for troops to reject illegal directives. This decision follows Kelly's controversial appeal to military personnel.

Hegseth's move, while notable, does not go as far as the Trump administration's previous threat to recall Kelly, a decorated veteran and former astronaut, to active duty. The administration had considered prosecution for what it described as seditious conduct.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions between military conduct expectations and political influence, underscoring the delicate balance faced by military and political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)