Mumbai Civic Polls: Allegations of Electoral Misconduct

Controversy surrounds the upcoming Mumbai civic polls as allegations of electoral misconduct surface. Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad has accused Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar of employing intimidating tactics and flouting norms.

Gaikwad highlighted serious breaches of the election code, stating that voters were being unduly influenced. Despite these alleged transgressions, Gaikwad claimed the State Election Commission had remained inactive.

Adding to her list of accusations, Gaikwad warned of crafted victories through malpractices such as bogus voter roll additions and undue influence during voting. She called for immediate action to protect the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)