Mumbai Civic Polls: Allegations of Electoral Misconduct

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad accused Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar of intimidating tactics and electoral misconduct ahead of civic polls. Irregularities include voter manipulation and code violations, with the State Election Commission failing to act. Gaikwad called for urgent intervention to safeguard democratic norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:42 IST
Controversy surrounds the upcoming Mumbai civic polls as allegations of electoral misconduct surface. Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad has accused Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar of employing intimidating tactics and flouting norms.

Gaikwad highlighted serious breaches of the election code, stating that voters were being unduly influenced. Despite these alleged transgressions, Gaikwad claimed the State Election Commission had remained inactive.

Adding to her list of accusations, Gaikwad warned of crafted victories through malpractices such as bogus voter roll additions and undue influence during voting. She called for immediate action to protect the democratic process.

