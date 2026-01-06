Greenland Rebuffs U.S. Annexation Talk Amid Global Support

In the face of renewed U.S. interest, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen dismissed concerns over an American takeover, emphasizing the island's democratic governance. U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks reignited fears, but European powers expressed solid support for Greenland's autonomy.

Addressing the media in Nuuk, Nielsen clarified that comparisons with Venezuela were misplaced, following the controversial U.S. military action there. Trump's talk of incorporating Greenland into the U.S. caught attention after his comments about the island's strategic and mineral value.

Danish and European leaders reinforced the principle that Greenland's future is self-determined, amid growing geopolitical interest in its resources and strategic location. The international backing highlights Greenland's status and stresses the importance of national sovereignty.